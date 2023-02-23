This cruise line just launched 116-day cruise around the world for $13,200

If you’ve ever dreamed of traveling around the world, there’s a new cruise setting sail in 2025 that will give you a pretty good taste of what it would be like.

The MSC World Cruise 2025 will travel across three oceans and five continents, stopping in 50 destinations in 21 countries. The cruise takes place aboard the MSC Magnifica from January through May 2025 for a total of 116 nights. Though you’ll be spending a lot of time off the ship, you’ll still be at sea for 57 days.

Travelers can embark on the U.K.-based cruise line’s trip from one of four ports: Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Genoa, Italy; and Rome.

Sailing more than 30,000 nautical miles, the cruise begins with a Mediterranean tour around Europe before heading toward South America, via Casablanca, Morocco, and Cape Verde. There, you’ll visit Rio de Janeiro; Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Falklands Islands; the snow-capped mountains of Ushuaia; Valparaíso in Chile and more.

Adobe

The cruise then ventures to the Pacific Ocean for Tahiti, French Polynesia and the Cook Islands before heading toward New Zealand and Australia. You’ll also sail to Bali, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Toward the end of the journey, the ship will head back to Europe through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to Jordan and Egypt.

The first stop along the way is 10 days in South America, including an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro and a visit to Bueno Aires. Next is nearly two weeks in the tropics, followed by five days of sailing.

The ship then heads to New Zealand for eight days before spending 19 days in Australia to visit cities like Auckland and Adelaide. Then passengers will travel to Asia with stops in Singapore and Thailand before spending seven days crossing the Indian Ocean to visit Jordan, Egypt and the Suez Canal.

The ship then heads back to Italy for four more stops, ending in Genoa.

If you’re worried about getting bored on the ship when it’s not docking, have no fear. The 964-foot-long MSC Magnifica has entertainment ranging from a bowling alley to a mini golf course, casino, disco and movie theater.

The cruise costs $13,200 per person, which is about $114 per night. A dine and drink package is included, as are 15 shore excursions at select stops along the way.

MSC’s price is far less expensive than luxury line Silversea’s world cruise in 2025, which is currently priced at $81,000, or Viking’s current world cruise offerings, which start at $55,000.

Will you be booking a spot on the MSC World Cruise 2025?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.