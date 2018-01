Madison named one of the best places to find a job in 2018

MADISON -- Wisconsin's State Capitol was named one of Wallethub.com's best places to find a job in 2018.

Madison ranked 9th overall in the U.S., scoring 21st in the "Job Market" category and 1st in "Socio-economics."

Madison was mainly buoyed by their impressive, nation's best unemployment rate of 2.3 percent, down from 6.3 percent in 2010.

Overall, the "Job Market" category was determined using job opportunities, employment growth and annual starting income.

"Socio-Economic" standing was ranked by commute time, housing market, dating and family friendliness.

Madison was the only Wisconsin city ranked in the top 100. Milwaukee came in at 108th overall.