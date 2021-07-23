Unused flight credits? Check your voucher expiration date

If the pandemic forced you to put a hold on that family vacation and you still have unused flight credits, there's still time to re-book a trip.

Your deadline to use your credit for a future flight is going to depend on the airline you used to book it.

Fortunately, what we're seeing is many of the airlines are pushing back those dates to either later this year or even next year.

If you have a flight voucher, first things first, check with your airline because each of them... has a different policy and some policies have changed.

For example, American Airlines initially said you had to travel by December 31 of this year, but now that was pushed back to March 31 of 2022.

Tickets with Delta normally expire one year after you buy them, but the airline says if you bought the ticket this year, your credit is good to use up until December 31 of next year.

Some travel experts believe it's best to use that credit sooner rather than later. With COVID-19 vaccinations, travel is up and prices may start to climb too.

When you're re-booking, many of these airlines allow you to switch where you're flying to or from, but if the cost of your new flight is more than the original, you'll have to pay the difference.

