Tips for buying travel insurance

If you are planning a trip, and thinking about buying travel insurance, before you pay a premium, or assume you are covered, you might want to look things over and pay attention to the fine print.

Pay attention to the type of coverage being offered, terms and conditions for when you are or are not covered, and how much will be paid or reimbursed if something goes wrong. For example, some plans may reimburse for medical or other expenses like extra hotel stays or meals if your trip is interrupted or delayed due to bad weather.

Others do not provide coverage for weather-related problems and will only reimburse if the trip is canceled due to things like a strike, natural disaster or if you become seriously ill or die. Before paying a premium, look for the terms and conditions for canceling coverage or filing a claim. And, it is also a good idea to check out the reputation of the insurer. travel agents and the office of the commissioner of insurance may be able to provide you with more information about the company.

Many credit card companies will offer a limited amount of coverage if you purchase the trip with your credit card. some motor clubs like AAA might also have limited coverage. Or, your health insurer may cover medical expense away from home.

However, if you are traveling internationally, your health insurer may not cover services that you receive outside of the country. For this reason, it may be a good idea to consider purchasing a comprehensive travel insurance policy.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has some great information on this topic on their website.

