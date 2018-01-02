Things to check before signing up for a gym membership

If you are planning to sign up for a gym membership, before you pay a fee or sign a contract, there are a few things that you might want to check out.

This is the time of year when there are all kinds of advertisements and special promotions to get us excited about joining in a hurry. But, before you sign up or hand over your banking information, get things in writing, read the fine print, ask questions about hours of operation, cancellation policies, extra fees, or restrictions, and check out the reputation of the gym with consumer groups and online reviews.

Consumer Problem or Complaint? Contact CALL 4 ACTION

It is also a good idea to check out the gym on different days of the week and at different times. This can give you a good indication of how busy it may or may not be at the times that you plan to visit, and how well it is maintained.

Although you should be able to follow the cancellation rules listed in the contract, it is also a good idea to contact the gym’s management to be sure that you are following the proper procedures and sending your request to the correct address. And, keep copies of your written request, and proof that it was received.

If you are unable to get help from management, contact state or federal consumer agencies, or our call for action office for help.