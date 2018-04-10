Take action now to avoid losing heat

A heads-up for those who have fallen behind on paying heat and electric bills: April 15 marks the end of the heating moratorium for Wisconsin residents. This means that some could be at risk of having their services disconnected very soon.

If you are behind and have not made payment arrangements with We Energies, it is critical to contact them now to set up a payment plan.

There are a number of different options and help opportunities available, but if you don't take action quickly you could lose your heat when it's still cold outside.

If your services are disconnected you will also need to pay a fee to get them reconnected. This reconnection could take some time to happen.

We Energies wants to keep subscribers connected so they will be doing all that they can to make things affordable. People can also still apply for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

Even if you don't qualify for other low-income programs you may qualify for this program.

Their income requirements are based on 60 percent of the state median income guidelines which are much higher than limits for other programs. For example, a family of four earning less than $51,000 per year could qualify for assistance.

In addition, there are also programs like "Heat for Heros" and "Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund," but you will need to file for energy assistance first before applying for these programs.

Contact We Energies at 1-800-842-4565 or apply for energy assistance with the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program at 1-866-432-8947. You can also visit their website and click on the map for phone numbers and locations in your area.