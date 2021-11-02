Haven't booked yet? Travel experts share ways to save on holiday flights

MILWAUKEE — If you haven't booked your Thanksgiving flight, you likely missed out on that window to get a good deal. But don't worry, there's still time to find discounts on holiday airfare.

Travel experts say demand is soaring when it comes to domestic flights for the holidays. Many recommend people book before prices take off.

People at Milwaukee Mitchell International are happy with the airfare costs they're coming across online.

"Now I'll always take a discount, but the way they are right now, I don't think it will stop anyone from going," said John Baxter.

Grace Brand said she feels good about her airfare cost.

"With all of the upgrades, $300 from Milwaukee to Aspen," said Brand.

Compared to last holiday season, the airport says it's added more options for folks looking to get away.

"There's a lot of new services this year for the holidays. We have several new airlines that have started including Spirit, Sun Country, and Contour," said Harold Mester, a spokesperson for Milwaukee Mitchell.

Here are a couple more tips if you're looking for flight bargains. Be flexible with the days you fly and book at least a month out for Christmas since you're competing with a lot of people for cheap fares.

That advice comes from Scott's Cheap Flights, a site that helps travelers book airfare bargains.

"If you want to fly for Christmas, everyone is looking for flights at the 22nd, the 23rd. But if you look say before the 20th, or say after Jan. 6 when a lot of kids are back into school, you can find phenomenal deals," said Willis Orlando, a spokesperson with Scott's Cheap Flights.

Another option? Fly on Christmas Day.

"For Christmas Day, that is your little sweet spot. You say, 'Hey, I'm willing to get up and skip the presents under the tree and head to the airport,' you're going to be on your own and you're going to find phenomenal prices that you usually cannot find that week between Christmas and New Years," he added.

If you're leaving home for the holidays, the standard COVID-19 safety rules still apply when you travel at Milwaukee Mitchell, meaning masks are required at the airport and on the plane.

With more people vaccinated, the airport expects it to be a lot busier this holiday than last. So be prepared for long lines.

If you're looking to book flights, especially international flights, for early next year, you'll want to do that soon. Starting Nov. 8, travelers from more than two dozen countries banned from flying to the U.S. during the pandemic are now able to fly here if they're fully vaccinated. Travel experts predict a temporary drop in prices as airlines add back more routes. But eventually, they say, those deals won't last.

