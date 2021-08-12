M&M’s Is Rolling Out A New Cookie-Inspired Candy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

M&M’s is no stranger to giving us unique seasonal flavors every year, but sometimes they also release a new treat that’s delicious year-round.

Their newest flavor, M&M’s Crunchy Cookie, will be a permanent addition to the product line-up. The flavor combines M&M’s with chocolate chip cookies and will feature a crunchy cookie center covered in milk chocolate. Although some special flavors have different colors, the crunchy cookie flavor will be in the standard red, green, orange, yellow, blue and brown colors of traditional M&Ms.

You’ll have to wait a bit to get your hands on the new flavor, however, as it won’t be in stores until March 2022 (in both single-sized bags and stand-up pouches meant for sharing).

Mars, Inc.

While you wait for the crunchy cookie flavor to hit shelves, you’ll find a handful of other M&M’s flavors already in stores, like peanut butter, pretzel, caramel, coffee nut and fudge brownie, a flavor that has a chewy, fudgy center inside of each colorful candy shell.

M&M’s also already revealed a new seasonal flavor for the holidays this year: M&M’s White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs. Mars Inc. says the limited-edition M&M’s balance salty and sweet, combining a white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center.

The white chocolate pretzel M&M’s will be available in stores nationwide beginning in September, and because they are white and blue, they work well all winter — not just for Christmas — and they would be great for decorating a snowy scene on a gingerbread house.

Mars Wrigley

March is definitely a ways away, so in the meantime, you might be inspired to bake your own M&Ms cookies instead. But you’ll also find M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix sugar cookie dough back in stores soon, and you can buy Keebler Chips Deluxe Rainbow Cookies — which have M&M’s in them — year-round.

Are you a fan of chocolate chip cookies?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.