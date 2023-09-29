Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon 2023: What you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon makes its way again to Lake Michigan on Oct. 1. This year will include a marathon, a half-marathon and a 5K.

The 42th annual marathon is set to start at the Baird Center and end at Henry Meier Festival Grounds. According to the marathon's website, 40% of the race takes place next to Lake Michigan. The half-marathon and marathon start at 7 a.m. while 5K run starts at 7:30 a.m at the Henry Meier Festival Grounds.

Volunteers are needed and can apply online on the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon website. Tickets for the marathon are being sold at $125. The other races are sold out.

Because the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is U.S.A. Track and Field certified, runners can qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Runners will be able to replenish their energy with water and Gatorade.

They will also be able to share their location through an app, and can take pictures throughout the race. Everyone is welcome to participate.

