Massive $2 billion amusement park to be built in middle of US

People in the middle of the country won't have to travel to Florida or California to visit a massive theme park.

American Heartland announced it will build a $2 billion theme park and resort near Grand Lake, Oklahoma.

"At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination," said American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite.

The entire development will be built on a 1,000-acre plot of land. The Americana-themed amusement park will be comparable in size to Disney's Magic Kingdom, the company said. It will reportedly feature rides, live shows, and numerous water features.

State officials say the project will create more than 4,000 jobs and have a long-term economic impact.

"Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer," said Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell.

Since the park is off Route 66, developers decided to add an RV park adjacent to the resort. It will feature 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins, American Heartland said.

The RV park is scheduled to be completed in 2025, and the resort and theme park are slated to open in 2026.

