Southeast Wisconsin trick-or-treat dates, times for 2021

Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for southeast Wisconsin, 2021. Don't see your community on the list, or notice something that doesn't look quite right? Email us at webstaff@tmj4.com and we'll update this listing.

Please note, some cities and villages haven't announced their times yet so those places will not be on this list.

Addison (town) - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Bayside (village) - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Bay View - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Beloit - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Belgium (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Big Bend - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Bristol - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Brookfield (city) - 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Brookfield (town) - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Brown Deer (village) - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Burlington (city) - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Caledonia (village) - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Cedarburg (city) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Cedarburg (town) - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Delafield (city) - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Delafield (town) - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Delavan - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Dousman (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Eagle (village) - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

East Troy (village) - 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Elkhorn - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Elm Grove - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Fredonia - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Fox Point (village) - 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Franklin (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Genesee (town) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Germantown (village) - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Glendale - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Grafton (village) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Greendale - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Greenfield (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Hales Corners (village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Hartford (city) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 31

Hartland (village) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Ixonia (town) - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Jackson (village) - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Juneau (city) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Kenosha (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Kewaskum (town and village) - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Lannon (village) - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Lisbon (town) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Menomonee Falls (village) - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Merton (town) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Merton (village) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Mequon - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Milwaukee (city) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Mukwonago (village and town) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Muskego - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Nashotah (village) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

New Berlin (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Newburg - 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

North Prairie (village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Oak Creek - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Oconomowoc (city, town and village) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Paddock Lake - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Pewaukee (city and village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Pleasant Prairie (village) - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Port Washington (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Racine (city) - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Richfield - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

River Hills - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Rochester (village) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Saukville (village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Sheboygan - 4 p.m. to to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Shorewood (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Slinger (village) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Somers (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

South Milwaukee (city) - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

St. Francis - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Summit (village) 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, October 31

Sussex (village) - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Thiensville (village) - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Trenton (town) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Twin Lakes (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Union Grove (village) - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Vernon (town) - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Wales (village) - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Waukesha (city) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Waukesha (downtown) - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Wauwatosa - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

West Allis - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

West Bend (city) - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Whitefish Bay - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

