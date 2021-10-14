Southeast Wisconsin trick-or-treat dates, times for 2021

Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for southeast Wisconsin, 2021. Don't see your community on the list, or notice something that doesn't look quite right? Email us at webstaff@tmj4.com and we'll update this listing.
Please note, some cities and villages haven't announced their times yet so those places will not be on this list.
Addison (town) - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Bayside (village) - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Bay View - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Beloit - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Belgium (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Big Bend - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Bristol - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Brookfield (city) - 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Brookfield (town) - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Brown Deer (village) - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Burlington (city) - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Caledonia (village) - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Cedarburg (city) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Cedarburg (town) - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Delafield (city) - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Delafield (town) - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Delavan - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Dousman (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Eagle (village) - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
East Troy (village) - 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Elkhorn - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Elm Grove - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Fredonia - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Fox Point (village) - 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Franklin (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Genesee (town) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Germantown (village) - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Glendale - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Grafton (village) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Greendale - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Greenfield (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Hales Corners (village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Hartford (city) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 31
Hartland (village) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Ixonia (town) - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Jackson (village) - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Juneau (city) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Kenosha (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Kewaskum (town and village) - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Lannon (village) - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Lisbon (town) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Menomonee Falls (village) - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Merton (town) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Merton (village) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Mequon - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Milwaukee (city) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Mukwonago (village and town) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Muskego - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Nashotah (village) - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
New Berlin (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Newburg - 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
North Prairie (village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Oak Creek - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Oconomowoc (city, town and village) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Paddock Lake - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Pewaukee (city and village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Pleasant Prairie (village) - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Port Washington (city) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Racine (city) - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Richfield - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
River Hills - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Rochester (village) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Saukville (village) - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Sheboygan - 4 p.m. to to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Shorewood (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Slinger (village) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Somers (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
South Milwaukee (city) - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
St. Francis - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Summit (village) 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, October 31
Sussex (village) - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Thiensville (village) - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Trenton (town) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Twin Lakes (village) - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Union Grove (village) - 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Vernon (town) - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Wales (village) - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Waukesha (city) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Waukesha (downtown) - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Wauwatosa - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
West Allis - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
West Bend (city) - 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Whitefish Bay - 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31