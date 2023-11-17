'Holidays on The Hop' returns to downtown Milwaukee this December

MILWAUKEE — 'Holidays at the Hop' returns to downtown Milwaukee for the fourth time on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be three consecutive Sundays in which The Hop will host a music series during that time.

Riders on Dec. 2nd, 9th, and 16th will receive a free cookie courtesy of the Baird Center and Levy Restaurants

“We look forward to once again having The Hop be a safe and convenient option for exploring downtown Milwaukee this holiday season, as well as a holiday destination in and of itself,” Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “We have some tremendous performers lined up to bring the spirit of the season on board The Hop and appreciate our many downtown partners whose support makes ‘Holidays on The Hop’ possible.”

People are welcome to track the streetcars on The Hop's interactive map and parking options.

Read here for more information:



There’s no better place to be during the holidays than right in the heart of the city, and this year The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel, is once again proud to contribute to the festive atmosphere in downtown Milwaukee. Our “Holidays on The Hop” initiative, back for a fourth season, will once again feature live, holiday-themed music and holiday cookie giveaways right on board the streetcars along with festive holiday décor on each of the system’s 20 streetcar station shelters.



‘Holidays on The Hop’ is once again highlighted by a music series featuring live, holiday-themed performances right on board the streetcar. Kicking off on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3-5 p.m. and continuing Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, streetcar riders will be treated to live performances of classic holiday-themed tunes. During each of these events, riders will also enjoy a free holiday cookie courtesy of the Baird Center and Levy Restaurants. The complete music schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 2 3-5 p.m. JL Russell Jazz Trio

Saturday, Dec. 9 3-5 p.m. Sarah Fierek

Saturday, Dec. 16 3-5 p.m. Milwaukee Choristers In addition to these live events, each of our streetcar shelters will be adorned with holiday décor and



holiday-themed messaging from Hop partners, including:

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

HNTB

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Milwaukee Downtown BID #21

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Pabst Theater Group Streetcar riders can plan their holiday trips by seeing the real-time positions of the streetcars and exploring destinations or parking options along the route by visiting thehopmke.com/interactive-map/. The Transloc app also provides real-time streetcar information and can be accessed via thehopmke.com/real-time-app. For more information on “Holidays on The Hop” events, visit www.thehopmke.com/holidays.



