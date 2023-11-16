Candy Cane Lane holiday lights display returns to West Allis on Nov. 24

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The annual Candy Cane Lane holiday lights display will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24.

The popular campaign hosted by North Shore Bank collects donations for childhood cancer research. It will run through Dec. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During opening night, North Shore Bank will be onsite to collect donations for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund).

This event takes place every year in West Allis from Oklahoma to Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Streets.

North Shore Bank will run their "Change for a Cure" in which people can give their spare change, have someone count their coins, and donate a portion of their change to any North Shore Bank in Wisconsin. These donations help fund the Children's Hospital, Cancer Center, Medical College of Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin, and Marshfield Clinic.

The Candy Cane Mascot Night will be on Dec. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., and local Milwaukee mascots will be in attendance.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip