Wisconsin gets 5 seed, will face High Point in first round of 2026 March Madness men's basketball tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team now knows who it will face in the first round of the 2026 March Madness men's basketball tournament.

The Badgers (24-10) were awarded the 5 seed in the West Region and will play 12-seed High Point (30-4) to kick off this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The match-up is set for Thursday, March 19 in Portland, Ore.

The Badgers will look to improve upon their run in the 2025 March Madness tournament in which they were the 3-seed and lost to 14-seed Montana in the second round.

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