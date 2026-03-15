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Wisconsin gets 5 seed, will face High Point in first round of 2026 March Madness men's basketball tournament

The Badgers will compete in the West Region during this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Madison.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Madison.
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Madison.
John Blackwell
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The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team now knows who it will face in the first round of the 2026 March Madness men's basketball tournament.

The Badgers (24-10) were awarded the 5 seed in the West Region and will play 12-seed High Point (30-4) to kick off this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The match-up is set for Thursday, March 19 in Portland, Ore.

The Badgers will look to improve upon their run in the 2025 March Madness tournament in which they were the 3-seed and lost to 14-seed Montana in the second round.

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