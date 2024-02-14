Mahomes asks for prayers after shooting at Chiefs' victory parade

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are reacting to the shooting at their Super Bowl victory parade.

At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured when gunshots rang out just west of Union Station. Two people were taken into custody. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

Among the first players to react to the shooting was Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He wrote on X, "Praying for Kansas City."

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

The Chief's linebacker Drue Tranquill asked fans to join players in well wishes and prayer, writing on X, "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

