Madison community mourns 14-year-old killed in school shooting

MADISON — Family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Rubi Patricia Vergara, the 14-year-old student who was tragically shot and killed at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, alongside teacher Erin West.

Through tears and memories, the community filled City Church for a heartfelt service, as loved one's painted a picture of a young girl who brought light to everyone around her.

"She was a beautiful young woman inside and out and I'm forever grateful for the time we had with her," Dawn Morris, a close family friend said.

Rubi had a 'beautiful gift of music' and started to play the piano when she was eight years old. Her family said that her artistic talents extended far beyond music, as with her art, she brought joy to many.

Gunderson East Funeral & Creation Care Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, whose family says she was a freshman at the school.

Those close to her said that she would always find ways to show love and care to others, as Rubi's family is grateful for the outpouring love and support from the community. Today's service was not just a farewell, but a reminder of the impact she had on the community.

"Thank you Rubi for being our gift, we'll carry you in our hearts forever," Abbey Staum, a close family friend said.

Staum is the mother of Rosie, Rubi's best friend and recalled the last time they saw her.

"As they hugged goodbye, I never imagined that would be the last time we would see Rubi," Staum said. "I thought they'd grow up and do something amazing with all of their creative ideas together."

The family also expressed their gratitude to first responders and Rubi's uncle, Andy Remus, extended forgiveness.

"We hold no bitterness, or unforgiveness towards 15-year old Natalie Rumnow, or her family," Remus said. "They lost a daughter too. Somehow this precious child of God lost her way."

While today was filled with sorrow, it was a celebration of Rubi's life, as she brought beauty and love to everyone that knew her.

City Church plans to hold caroling and candlelight services to give further comfort to the community on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, loved ones and neighbors will gather once again on Monday, to honor the life of teacher Erin West.