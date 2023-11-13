Los Angeles Interstate 10 closure prompts state of emergency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency after a fire forced part of Interstate 10 near Los Angeles to close down Saturday.

As of Monday, the section of the highway remains closed and officials have not put a timetable on when it could reopen. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said they are using all available resources to get the interstate reopened.

“This is a whole of government response as we work effectively and efficiently to safely re-open this critical transit corridor for Angelenos as quickly as possible,” Newsom said in a statement. “ I want to assure all Angelenos that the necessary resources to repair this damage have been made available to minimize the impact.”

Los Angeles Fire officials said the inferno started early Saturday under the freeway as a rubbish fire in a storage yard that had pallets, trailers and vehicles. It took about three hours for firefighters to contain the blaze.

The fire was considered a major emergency, which involved 26 fire companies.

According to Newsom's office, 287,500 vehicles use the stretch of Interstate 10 on a daily basis.

The City of Los Angeles said schools will remain open, but bus routes could be impacted.

The city was also encouraging motorists to find detours, use public transportation or plan extra time for their commute.

Bass said she has been in contact with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the possible use of federal resources.

