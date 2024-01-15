Live results: Iowa Republicans head to caucus sites

Iowa Republicans meet Monday at 7 p.m. CT to cast their vote in this year's GOP caucuses. Their votes will be the first during the 2024 election cycle, with New Hampshire's primary to follow on Jan. 23.

Turnout could take a dip as temperatures plunge below zero Monday evening throughout the state. The state is also still recovering from a blizzard late last week that dropped heavy snow.

Caucuses will begin reporting results shortly after 7 p.m. CT. Updated results will be posted on this page.

Unlike a normal primary, voting in caucuses is more opaque. Although winning delegates is important, gaining momentum is even more essential heading into the heart of primary season.

In the final poll released by the Des Moines Register and NBC News before the caucuses, former President Donald Trump had a commanding lead over his Republican challengers. Trump was the top choice among 48% of likely caucus attendees. Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was second with 20%, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had 16%.

The poll indicated 68% of Republicans are entering the caucuses with their minds made up; that number is stronger among Trump supporters than those planning to support Haley or DeSantis.

As the next primary will be held in New Hampshire,recent polls show Trump continues to hold a commanding lead, but Haley has gained some traction and has surged ahead of DeSantis.

The caucuses have a different process than normal elections. Those who attend caucuses may hear from representatives of the candidates.

Democrats also used to hold their presidential caucuses on the same night as Republicans. Reforms made by the party mean that Democrats will still caucus to discuss party business and elect delegates, but new this year is that Democrats in Iowa can cast their ballot through a mail-in primary.

