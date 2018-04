KitKat has announced a new flavor and chocolate fanatics are getting excited.

The new ruby KitKat looks reddish pink like rubies, but surprisingly that wasn't the inspiration for the name.

In a comment on their Instagram post, KitKat says the new flavor is Ruby chocolate, a fourth variation on chocolate after milk, dark and white. Ruby chocolate has an intense berry flavor without the addition of any flavors or colors, according to KitKat.

The candy maker said in a comment it plans to launch the pink version in Europe and the Americas following the UK launch.

Ruby KitKats have already been a hit in Japan and Korea.