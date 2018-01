WEST BEND -- January 1, 2018 marks 25 years that West Bend-native Pete Rettler has been going on a run outside, every single day.

He started in 1994. Whether rain/snow or shine, Rettler hasn't missed one day of running. He averages 2.5 miles a day.

Rettler normally runs at night, after work. On the weekends, he runs first thing in the morning. There's been times he's woken up at 3 a.m. just to make sure he gets his run in.

There have been close calls. Even extreme weather, and kidney stones couldn't stop him from running.

His love for his daily run inspired him to create his own annual 5K to raise money to send kids to college. The scholarship benefits families in Washington County. Every year, the 5K is held on New Year's Eve. People who would like to contribute can make a check to Moraine Park Foundation/Streak.