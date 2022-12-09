Trash or recycle? Here's what you can do to make sure you have an eco-friendly holiday season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In just a couple of weeks, Old Saint Nick will be making a list and checking it twice, finding out who's been naughty or nice before delivering presents on Christmas day.

But what upsets Santa Claus more than naughty kids is people who don't recycle properly during the holidays.

"We know that recycling can be confusing," said Jennifer Semrau, the waste, diversion, and recycling coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

That's why the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is stepping up to make sure you stay on Santa's good side this Christmas season by offering reminders and tips on what can and can't be recycled, making holiday waste less overwhelming.

"A recycling symbol on a piece of packaging does not necessarily mean that your local program is set up to accept it," said Semrau.

After you open your presents, wrapping paper that tears easily and isn't covered in glitter, foil, or bows and ribbons, can generally be recycled. The same goes for plain cards and envelopes. But if your gift bags are made out of fabric or plastic, they need to go in the garbage bin.

"The best option is to save your gift bag and reuse it next year but if that's not an option, if you have plain paper bags, those can be recycled," said Semrau.

But what if those pesky Christmas lights stop working and you need to get rid of them? Experts say always put them in the garbage.

"They are materials that can get wound up in the recycling equipment causing it to break or causing a facility to have to shut down," said Sarah Murray, the e-cycle Wisconsin coordinator.

If you get that brand new TV, toy, or other electronics and you want to throw your old ones away, DNR officials say it's important to take those devices to designated electronic recycling programs for safety reasons.

"Batteries, if damaged, can easily spark and cause serious fires. It can cause fires in the trucks and at the facilities that handle that waste," said Murray.

For more holiday recycling tips, click here.

