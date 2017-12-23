Parents fight winter blues by keeping kids busy during break

MILWAUKEE, WI - Winter break week for a lot of families is just getting started and once the presents are unwrapped, boredom might start to kick in.

“I’m going to go skiing with my family," Carly Kohloff said.

“I really like ice fishing," G.G. Barrett chimed in.

"We get to wake up in the morning and there’s a fish on the line," she exclaimed.

“I can sleep in," Laura Tillman laughed.

"I can just have a little bit of chill time," she confirmed.

SPECIAL SECTION: 2017 Holiday Season

A part of Laura Tillman's “chill time” is happening at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum as she constructs wooden objects right alongside her brother.

“You can just wander around doing a bunch of different stuff and you can act like you’re being in a real business," Micah Tillman said.

"I like everything," he said.

The museum plans to host special workshops and performances during the winter break week and the staff is even throwing an early new year’s eve party for families.

“The excitements from nine to noon," Bill Pariso said.

"At noon we’re going to have a ball drop where we’re building a giant chain reaction contraption," he continued.

There’s so much to discover at the museum and also just a few steps away there’s Discovery World.

"This time of year the virtual explorer has been getting a lot of feedback," Tyler Torpy said.

"That's probably our most popular thing going on right now going on right now," Torpy continued.

Discovery world has extended hours during winter break and a number of new exhibits to boot. The Design It lab is also staying open later and the Tyler Tory said the aquarium is worth checking too.

“It’s fun. I love coming down here every day," Torpy said.

"I love to see all the kids and happy families running around," he continued.