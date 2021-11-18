Watch
Milwaukee's B93.3 FM officially switches to all Christmas music for the holidays

Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:10:56-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's B93.3 FM has officially switched to Christmas music as of Thursday morning.

Some people don't like to celebrate Christmas until after Thanksgiving, but for those who do, B93.3 has you covered.

The station announced the news in a Facebook Live broadcast just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

"We are Milwaukee's home for the holidays!" the station said in the Facebook post. "Christmas music has arrived!"

As far as we know, B93.3 is the first station in the area to switch to holiday music. So, if you're going for a drive and are feeling festive, tune into B93.3!

You can also listen to an online stream here.

