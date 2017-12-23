Last-minute holiday shoppers hunt for budget-friendly buys

MILWAUKEE, WI - Many people may be on their way out to do some last minute Christmas shopping, but they don't necessarily want to break the bank. So, where should they shop?

"She’s got some of the most fun things," Lynne Cardamone said.

"My daughter loves coming down here and shopping. She did a lot of her Christmas shopping in here," Cardamone continued.

SPECIAL SECTION: 2017 Holiday Season

Lynne Cardamone is referring to Fischberger's Variety shop in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood on N. Holton Street.

The store owner, Sarah Ditzenberger, prides herself on owning and operating a budget-friendly store that has a little bit of everything for everyone.

“We specialize in the perfect $20 gift," Ditzenberger said.

"Kids can come in and get a gift for mom and dad and spend four dollars or six dollars or eight dollars, or anyone can come in and find a $20 gift," she continued.

But if variety value shopping just isn’t your thing —there’s a Boswell Book store on N. Downer with a bargain section brimming with books —many of them under 15 bucks.

“It’s a great bookstore," Jack Lofte said.

"It has lots of choices and very helpful people that work here," he continued.

And if you’re headed downtown, the Third Ward has a modern general store with plenty of goodies you can also add to the budget friendly shopping mix.

“Traditionally for us this week is packed," Doug McDonald said.

"It always has been," he continued.

From ornaments to kitchenware to potted plants and even pear shaped candles —Mod Gen has unique gifts for frugal shoppers and anyone anxious to sratch the last few names off their holiday shopping list.

