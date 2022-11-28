Celebrating the spirit of the season with Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The holiday season is upon us, and decorations are quickly decking the halls of buildings all across Milwaukee.

When you step through the doors of the Pabst Mansion this holiday season, be prepared to take a stroll back in time.

“This is a beautiful place to come and put yourself in a different world and a different atmosphere for an hour and I think it's well worth your hour to come here. I think, if nothing else, this will make you feel good,” said Gary Strothmann, Director of Visitor Experience, Pabst Mansion.

Each of the rooms in the 130-year-old estate are decorated in a style reminiscent of the 19th century and inspired by the lives of those who once called this place home.

Every year, decorators from all different walks of life come in and spend a week decking the halls of the home, all free of charge.

“Some of the decorators have been coming over 20 years, some are relatively new, but everybody comes in, takes off of work and donates their time to help us set up the house,” said Strothmann.

For those who work here at the Pabst Mansion, they say that every year, the decorations get even more beautiful and the history behind them gets even more special.

“I like the fact that everything is different every year. It's not saying that things weren't nice in the past, things were always nice. It just seems like we keep upping it a notch,” said Strothmann.

While the ornate decorations still have that special glow, they say the hope is that people will feel that warmth and find their way to a place that they can feel proud to call a piece of their hometown.

“This is an iconic part of Milwaukee and this belongs to everybody in Milwaukee and that's what makes it fun,” said Strothmann.

