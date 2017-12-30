Candy Cane Lane in West Allis thanks community following record-breaking year

TMJ4
3:51 PM, Dec 30, 2017

West Allis' Candy Cane Lane neighborhood holiday lights display begins on November 24 and runs through December 26 .

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Christmas season has passed us and one local charity is thanking the public for a record-setting year. 

Candy Cane Lane, the beloved holiday light display in West Allis, announced this week that they have raised more than $121,000 for the MACC Fund.

It’s the highest amount of money Candy Cane Lane has raised for the childhood cancer organization.

Organizers also credit an early Thanksgiving and mild weather for helping make the record-setting year possible. 


 

