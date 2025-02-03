UWM Library hosts Black History pop-up exhibit showcasing materials highlighting Black Americans

MILWAUKEE — UWM is hosting a Black History Pop-Up Exhibit all month long!

The exhibit, organized by UWM Archives, UWM Special Collections, and the American Geographical Society, will highlight materials showcasing Black Americans in Milwaukee and across the U.S.

The pop-up runs through the 28th and is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UWM Golda Meir Library, 4th Floor.

