Two Milwaukee leaders recognized at city's Black History Month celebration

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of people gathered at City Hall Tuesday to honor the city’s Black history makers, past and present, at a public celebration concluding Black History Month.

One of those people was Tyrone Dumas, a Milwaukee activist, educator, and mentor. He was awarded the City of Milwaukee Living Legend Award.

“It’s just nice to get flowers while I can smell them,” Dumas smiled. “It’s about what I can give to the place that gave to me. Milwaukee made me, so what can I give to Milwaukee for another generation?”

City leaders also recognized 17-year-old Mia Moore with an Emerging Leader Award.

Moore is a senior at Rufus King High School and is involved in many leadership roles and groups across the city. She said she hopes to one day run for mayor and even president.

“It means a lot, especially being a young Black person because there are so many negative stereotypes and connotations about young people in Milwaukee. But there are so many young people doing good work and great work,” Moore smiled.

These awards are an opportunity to not just celebrate Black history but recognize the Black History makers making a difference every day.

“It means we have a future and we’re moving forward. No matter what we read and all the negativity, there’s more positive in this community,” Dumas explained. “Now I get to see somebody else pass on what they can learn, and hopefully they can learn from me too.”

The celebration was part of the City’s 29 Days of Black History effort, a program designed to celebrate Milwaukee’s Black history.

Throughout Feb. 29., Milwaukee Black History makers were highlighted on the city’s website and at the ceremony as well. You can read more about each person on their website.

The ceremony included a performance from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts and food from local restaurants.

The program is in its 8th year and is led by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr, Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, and Alderwoman Larresa Taylor.

