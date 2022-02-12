Truth Radio in Milwaukee celebrates one year anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Talk show host Dr. Ken Harris kicked off a celebration at "No Studios" in Milwaukee on Feb. 4. The celebration marked the one-year anniversary of 101.7 "The Truth."

It's a milestone that has given Milwaukee's Black community a new place to connect and be inspired.

"My first year on 101.7 the Truth has been absolutely phenomenal. It's been 10 times more than what I expected," Dr. Harris said.

General Manager Cherie Harris shares what "The Truth" means to her.

"Freedom of speech, freedom to say what you feel, freedom to change the narrative and tell stories from our perspective."

Operations Manager Kyle Wallace was born in Milwaukee. He's proud of what the station has accomplished.

"It's been phenomenal to see the reach of our station has had, to see the impact our station has had in the community. It's been amazing to be a part of this team and to be a part of this city."

Dr. Harris is a former police officer and says his show offers a variety of perspectives.

"I think the truth means they have a voice, but they also have an outlet where they can put that voice out into the world, share ideas, share heartaches, share wins, share goals and move the city forward in a positive way.

Station leaders say it's not just talk on the airwaves, it is about using their voices to serve in a meaningful way.

"I want us to be active members of the community, and when the community needs something, they understand that when they need something or want something done in a positive way to be done, they know exactly where to go and that's 101.7, The Truth," Wallace shared.

