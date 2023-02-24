Steph Connects: The evolution of Gospel music in the African American experience

MILWAUKEE — Gospel music has been a powerful source of hope and inspiration in the African American experience.

In Friday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph spends time with the Gospel Choir at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee as they sing us through a musical journey.

Byron Lampkins the co-Minister of Music at Mount Zion, the oldest Black Baptist church in Wisconsin, was the perfect person to give us a beautiful timeline of gospel music, its evolution and the role it has played in the African American experience.

With the many Black history stories provided, Steph hopes that the past will inspire hope and inspiration. As Byron reminded us, gospel music can be for everybody.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of this article.

