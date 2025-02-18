SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Shorewood High School will present a Black History Month program later this month.
"Youth Rising Up: Black on Broadway" is scheduled for Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors.
Watch: Shorewood High School to present Black History Month program
"Youth Rising Up serves as a student advocacy organization which fosters student development through diversity, academics, and social services. The purpose of Y.R.U. is to promote activities of common interest, as well as cultural and educational benefits for all students. In addition, to continue to promote community and self-enrichment by way of community service and volunteerism," according to the Shorewood School District website.
You can purchase tickets here.
