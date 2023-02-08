Rooted MKE: Kids bookstore featuring black and brown characters

MILWAUKEE — A place where children can experience books with black and brown characters, in a space that is nurturing and empowering, is Rooted MKE bookstore.

Rooted MKE in Milwaukee is today’s edition of Steph Connects. Steph chats with the owner Ashley Valentine about her unique bookstore.

Ashley Valentine quit her teaching job and dedicated her life’s work to providing a space where reading and literacy are inclusive and fun.

Rooted MKE’s books are reflective of children who might not be used to seeing themselves in stories.

Rooted MKE also offers tutoring services for children.

Studies show that the mere presence of books leads to a stronger vocabulary, academic success, and job attainment.

