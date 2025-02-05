Revolutionary rhymes: Celebrating community and culture through poetry

The Milwaukee Public Library has announced the appointment of Shelly Conley as the Milwaukee Poet Laureate for the term 2025-2026.

She gave her first reading in that role on Tuesday at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Branch in a packed community room.

"My poetry is loud. It doesn't follow library rules of lowering your voice or 'stand and remain silent during the Pledge.' It shakes the earth like a stampede of lions, rumbles, braggadocious like that pretty boy Ali; resurrects souls, spots change, and starts revolutions."

Conley, a Milwaukee native, is recognized for her impressive writing and performance skills, having been a member of the local National Poetry Slam Team seven times.

Shelly Conley

She encourages honest and introspective writing, advocating for love and forgiveness through her work.

The Milwaukee Poet Laureate program, which was started in February 2000, aims to celebrate local poetry and is supported by the Milwaukee Public Library and the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library.

Conley is the library's 13 Poet Laureate and will serve for two years promoting poetry throughout the community.

