Milwaukee Public Library kicks off Black History Month Challenge

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — For the entire month of February, the Milwaukee Public Library is celebrating Black History Month by encouraging its patrons to take in as many texts, music, and movies that celebrate and honor the Black experience.

“This is a way for us to really get patrons more engaged and to get the community coming into the library, coming through our doors, to use the library's resources to gain a better understanding,” said Joan Johnson.

Here’s the challenge: people are invited to do at least three different activities that explore Black history, like reading or listening to a book by a Black author, watching a movie on a notable Black-figure, or attending one of MPL’s special programs.

Library Director Joan Johnson says their goal is to show people how broad and impactful the Black community is on American culture.

“We exist to help people gain knowledge and understanding and so all of the resources that we have, are really to support that,” said Johnson.

That work includes helping patrons like Donelly Smith.

The Milwaukee native says he spends several days a week sitting among the stacks and says it was a pleasant surprise to see the new display.

“I didn't know that it was going on so to even find out that, you know, they cared, was a lot,” said Smith.

Smith says he is excited to look at some of the works the library has available and plans to keep doing it long after this month ends.

“Our history is so mixed, from here from there from everywhere. It's not just black culture, it's all kinds of other cultures included as well. It's a lot to find out, it's a lot to learn,” said Smith.

If you are interested in joining the Black History Month challenge, click here.

