Milwaukee man works to heal men, put an end to abuse: 'It does bring joy to my heart'

MILWAUKEE — This Black History Month we're showcasing some of the contributions African Americans have made and continue to make in our area and beyond.

James Mosley's life is rooted in service. His family has a rich history in Milwaukee after settling here more than 100 years ago. Now, Mosley works in helping other families build strong, healthy legacies.

Floyd Brown has a lot to say about his mentor, Mosley.

Submitted

"He's always on and he's always building and always, 'What can we do to improve the community? What can we do to be the people of service?" Brown shared.

Mosley has mentored thousands of men in Milwaukee.

"I'm glad I can be of service because it does bring joy to my heart," Mosley said.

Submitted

Mosley and Brown have worked together at the Alma Center for 15 years. They dedicate their lives to getting to the root of abuse and stopping it. They work to heal men who have been prosecuted and convicted of violent crimes, primarily domestic violence.

"Our understanding in healing-focused care is to help a man in our programs identify the pain, the origin," Mosley said. "It's not an easy journey. It does require a sense of vulnerability, a sense of wanting to change. By creating that non-judgmental space, they feel free to talk."

After prison, often while on probation, men spend six months working with Mosley and Brown in classes, counseling, and a group healing circle. They are always welcomed back.

Submitted

"When then they come back and bring their families with them - these are the people right here who helped me out - and I see the little kids- the smile on the kids' faces - and I'm like that's why we do it," Brown said.

That doesn't mean the men in the program are not held accountable for their actions.

"We got through the incident," Mosley explained. "We go through what was the harm. What was the pain they put on someone else?

Submitted

For both Mosley and Brown, the work is personal. They know hurt men hurt others. Mosley witnessed the abuse of his mother at the hands of a boyfriend when he was a child. Brown is a graduate of the Alma Center's program.

"I got into this work when I knew I needed a shift in my life," Brown shared. "This was a place that was there for me, and I say this is a godsend to me."

Signs of healing are everywhere at the Alma Center, including drawings of what men in the program want their homes filled with: peace, stability, and forgiveness.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip