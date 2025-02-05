Watch Now
LifestyleBlack History Month

Actions

Marquette University to host Black History Month events throughout February

The first event, “Things Your History Teacher Didn’t Teach You: Blacks in History – Part 2,” will begin at 12:15 p.m. in Eckstein Hall’s Lubar Center.
marquette university
Mike Gryniewicz
Marquette University
marquette university
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is hosting a series of events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.

The first event, “Things Your History Teacher Didn’t Teach You: Blacks in History – Part 2,” will begin at 12:15 p.m. in Eckstein Hall’s Lubar Center.

RELATED:
-Click here to view a full list of Marquette University Black History Month events
See more of TMJ4's coverage of Black History Month

Derek Mosley, director of the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, will present to Marquette students, faculty, and staff as part of the university’s Black History Month program.

Marquette University

This 60-minute session will highlight inspiring stories and figures that will amaze and enlighten attendees, according to a release.

The next event is the Douglass Day Transcribe-A-Thon, set for Friday, Feb. 14. There will be two sessions, one at Raynor Library and the other at the Lemonis Center for Student Success.

To register, click here.

Throughout the month, TMJ4 will share stories about Milwaukee's Black history on-air and online. For more coverage and to view past stories, click here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo