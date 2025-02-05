Marquette University to host Black History Month events throughout February

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is hosting a series of events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.

The first event, “Things Your History Teacher Didn’t Teach You: Blacks in History – Part 2,” will begin at 12:15 p.m. in Eckstein Hall’s Lubar Center.

Derek Mosley, director of the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, will present to Marquette students, faculty, and staff as part of the university’s Black History Month program.

This 60-minute session will highlight inspiring stories and figures that will amaze and enlighten attendees, according to a release.

The next event is the Douglass Day Transcribe-A-Thon, set for Friday, Feb. 14. There will be two sessions, one at Raynor Library and the other at the Lemonis Center for Student Success.

