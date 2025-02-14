From hotdog stand to running a legacy bar, Racine business owner journeys to success

RACINE, Wis. — From operating a hot dog stand to running one of Racine's oldest establishments, a business owner is being recognized for his success.

When the previous owners shut down George’s Tavern after nearly 80 years in business, Caleb Robinson stepped in to make sure the legacy of good food and music continued.

“I knew the patrons I knew the previous owners and the opportunity came up,” Robinson explained. “It felt right.”

TMJ4 News Caleb Robinson

Robinson took the decades-long community staple and gave it a new name “George’s Encore” to both honor its past while and bring it into the future.

“This place is extraordinaire,” long-time customer Juan Ayala said. “I wish him, with God’s will, the best for long--for a long time.”

TMJ4 News Juan Ayala

Just ahead of his one-year anniversary at George’s, Robinson was recognized by the Downtown Racine Corporation for his success, earning him the 2024 award for Best New Small Business.

“Caleb Robinson took the helm and breathed new life into this beloved establishment,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said. “Caleb has skillfully honored the traditions that made George’s Encore a community favorite while adding his personal touch to create something truly special.”

Watch: From hotdog stand to running a legacy bar, Racine business owner finds success

Building a legacy: Racine restaurateur recognized for his success

The recognition is a long way from his first business venture back in 2010—a hot dog cart in the heart of Racine at Monument Square

“I was young and brave so I went after it,” Robinson recalled. “I really didn’t have a long-term plan for it when I first started.”

TMJ4 News Caleb Robinson hotdog stand

His bravery paid off. On top of George’s Encore, Robinson has run Smoke'd on Water for the past 14 years.

He said that success wasn’t without its challenges but Robinson has always moved forward even when he had to close shop on two businesses years ago.

“I mean it was definitely a tough lesson to learn but I think that most of the times, if you can find the lesson in there it will help a lot," he said.

Now he’s hoping his experience will help inspire others. Robinson said his Black History Month highlight by the DRC is just another way to reach more people in his community.

“Just trying to be an example or role model is something I value,” he said. “So, just being out there and hopefully someone looks at it thinks ‘oh, he kind of looks like me, I could do this too.”

As for himself, Robinson said he’s still striving to live up to the award he’s already won.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error