Fostering a diverse community: What to expect at Sheboygan’s upcoming Black History Month celebration

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Robert Berry, Sr. has been running his catering business, To the Bone BBQ, for over 35 years.
"I guess I was 11 years old when my mom put me on the grill."
Originally from Chicago, he and his business moved to Sheboygan about five years ago, doubtful he'd ever be fully immersed in the local culture.
"When I first moved here, I didn't think I was going to like Sheboygan,” Berry recalled. “I didn't think it was going to go this well but it's going great."
He moved around the same time the Sheboygan Area Black-American Community Outreach group, or BACO, was founded.
The nonprofit is dedicated to fostering a more diverse community in Sheboygan.
I connected with BACO President Toni White at last month's MLK Day event where she told me more about the group's purpose.
"Growing up here, I understood that there were gaps,” White explained. “I didn't feel as though there was a lot for me, but either you're part of the problem or you create solutions."
Part of that solution is events like BACO’s upcoming one at the Stefanie H. Weill Center on Saturday.
"We're educating people about this year's Black History Month's national theme of African Americans and the Black Labor Movement."
The free event will feature guest speakers, music and dance performances, and Black-owned businesses, like To the Bone BBQ.
"It’s a family gathering…a chance for me and the community to come together,” noted Berry. “We need some unity, we need some hugs and some laughter.”
That’s exactly what attendees can expect on this weekend.
Admission is free. The festivities go from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
"This isn't just a Black thing,” Berry said. “We're all God's kids."
"Come, support, celebrate,” added White. “You will not leave uninspired."
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.