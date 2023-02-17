First African American woman to head Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors

MILWAUKEE — The first African American woman to head up the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors in its 130-year history is also committed to revitalizing parts of our city that are often forgotten about.

In Friday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph heads over to the 53206 area to meet up with Angela Walters who is doing the work.

Walters is a successful realtor with more than 20 years in the business. The bulk of her success in the suburbs.

Her heart has led her to the inner city where she’ll open a new branch of her real estate business and rehab 10 abandoned homes in the 53206 zip code.

Walter's says she has a mission and a vision for the area. After the houses are sold, Walters will mentor each new homeowner as well as renters to get them in the mindset of one day owning their own property.

Watch the full report in the video at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip