Empowering Kenosha: How 'Pink Tea Roses on the Lake' is sparking community transformation

KENOSHA, Wis. — At a time when community unity and support are needed, Pink Tea Roses on the Lake is stepping up to make a difference.

This Black woman-led group—an interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority—is championing education, youth engagement, and family support throughout Kenosha and Racine.

"It's hard work, but we're putting the work in, and that's what we're about," said Simone Jones of Pink Tea Roses on the Lake. "Serving our community, making a difference in the lives of our youth, our elderly, making social justice change, all of those things."

The group’s dynamic initiatives include hosting powerful African American read-ins, distributing food boxes to families in need, and leading educational workshops designed to empower local youth.

In addition to these programs, Pink Tea Roses on the Lake also focuses on uplifting young Black women.

"You know, we do have a focus on Black women as well, so just being able to have that representation within the community, for the younger ladies who are coming up and showing them what it means to be in service to others," Charease Lyons said.

Pink Tea Roses on the Lake

Their efforts are creating role models who inspire the next generation to lead with compassion and purpose.

The group also provides vital resources to those facing economic challenges.

"Helping children in poverty areas that we're supplying food for, it could be any social, economic programs that may come into play," Connie Madsen said. "It's just important that we be here to do the work that is needed in our specific communities."

Pink Tea Roses on the Lake continues to inspire Kenosha residents with its commitment to community service and social justice.

"Embrace our differences and help to make a difference, no matter how small. It can be a little thing," Jones said. "Teaching someone to read or helping them do better at reading, whatever you can do, help the next person. So they always say, each one, teach one... that's what it's about."

