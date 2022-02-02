Colectivo donating portion of sales to America's Black Holocaust Museum

MILWAUKEE — A portion of sale's from one of Colectivo Coffee's sales will be donated to America's Black Holocaust Museum.

For every bag sold of Griot, a brand of Colectivo coffee, the company will donate $1 to the museum which opens on Feb. 25.

Located at the corner of Vel R. Philips and North Avenue in Milwaukee, America’s Black Holocaust Museum was founded in 1988 by Dr. James Cameron, who survived a lynching as a teenager. The museum was visited by thousands of people from all around the world, but was forced to close in 2008 due to the recession. However, it reopened virtually in 2012, and has continued to receive worldwide attention, including marking Black History Month back in February.

The museum’s physical re-opening will debut multiple new exhibits, including galleries of more than 400 years of African-American history. The renovated museum is also part of a redevelopment plan to spur economic growth and cultural vitality, including working with partners for affordable housing.

