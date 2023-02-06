Black Lens: Milwaukee Film hosts program to showcase the Black experience in media

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film is at the heart of its celebration of African Americans’ impact on the big screen and the arts.

All month, the Black Lens program is hosting events exploring the Black experience and how it’s portrayed in media.

Steph Brown

In Monday's edition of Steph Connects, TMJ4's Steph Brown is bringing us a deeper conversation after sitting down with its Chief Innovation Officer. She and Geraud Blanks talk about the importance of presenting stories of love, joy, and success when sharing the Black experience.

Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

