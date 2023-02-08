Black History Month: Erin Jackson reflects on her journey from Pettit Center to Olympic Gold

MILWAUKEE — When it comes to long-track speedskating, there is no place like the Pettit Center.

"I mean, this is the speedskating mecca of the United States. There is so much rich history in this oval. Great Olympic champions have been raised here in this oval. To be able to skate here on the same ice that they trained on during their journey is always an honor," says Brittany Bowe, two-time bronze medalist and three-time Olympian.

Since its construction in 1992, Milwaukee's enclosed ice is still where Olympic careers begin and skaters like Erin Jackson are introduced to the world.

"It was my first place to skate other than in Salt Lake, which is where I live now. I made my first Olympic team at the Pettite and my second Olympic team at the Pettite," says Erin Jackson, Olympic gold medalist and two-time Olympian.

Unlike most in her sport, Erin didn't grow up on the ice. However, after her first competition at 25 years old, it was clear she was born to skate.

"I had my eyes set on the 2022 games, since I had just started in 2017. So, to go to the Olympics right out of the gate was a big surprise. My first year on the World Cup circuit was fine. I had a few top-10 finishes, so I was happy with it. Then the next year I kind of went backward a little bit. I had an injury, and I was not really skating that well," says Jackson.

By the time 2022 arrived, Erin was back on top with her teammates expecting her to win gold.

"I've been to a number of Olympics, and haven't been able to reach that gold medal for myself. So yes, I know how hard it is and I knew that she [Jackson] was capable of having that moment for herself," says Bowe.

It was a moment that almost didn't happen. A favorite in the 500-meter race, Erin slipped. Those precious seconds eliminated her from the 2022 Olympics.

According to the rules, had Erin sat down and stopped, she would have been allowed a reskate. A relic of a rule, Bowe knew the reigning world champion had to represent Team USA in this race. So Bowe gave Jackson her spot.

"She made this huge sacrifice for me and it's just hard to comprehend someone doing something that big. I know it was really awsome for the sport and for the whole Olympic movement. One, like showing people making mistakes. Then two, just like showing Brittany being an amazing person with that selfless act and yeah, it's still pretty wild," says Jackson.

Not wasting her gift, Erin won gold by .08 seconds. Bowe, who never once doubted her decision, was happy to tell everyone, 'I told you so.'

"I would like Erin to remain relevant forever. I want to see her on the top 2022 best moments of sports history. We have to keep the momentum going. She did something that no other black woman has done and that can't be forgotten," says Bowe.

By becoming the first African American woman to win gold at the winter games, Erin's victory represents more than a moment.

"I just hope to see, you know, more young people of color just coming up in this sport and winter sports in general. If I can be any sort of trailblazer for that it's just an honor," says Jackson. "I had a parent recently tell me that her daughter had hung up her skates and didn't want to be a skater anymore. Then she saw your first steps on ice, the video of when I first started, to where you are now it made her want to put her skates back on and she's been competing for the past year."

As Erin and others continue to train, you may run into them at the Pettit Center. If you do, don't hesitate to share the ice.

"These kids are our future. I mean not the next, but the next, next, next Olympic gold medalist could be out here skating with us. So I just think that's super exciting," says Jackson.

Because if there's one thing we know about Team USA and the Pettit Center, it's that the oval is always open.

