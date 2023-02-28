Black History Month: Being Black and Jewish in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native Brandon Roberts identifies as both Black and Jewish.

He is part of a growing group of people that practice the faith both here, across the country and the world.

“Judaism is a religion that requires a lot of community. You have to do community when you practice Judaism. Or if you're in Jewish spaces and there's a lot of responsibility that's placed on you,” said Roberts.

The Pew Research Center dove into the topic of Jewish identity nationwide.

They found while the majority of Jews in the U.S. identify as white, 8 percent say they consider themselves Jews of Color, or belonging to another racial or ethnic group, including 1 percent who identify as Black.

For some, like Brandon, embracing that side of themselves can feel daunting.

“It was a little bit overwhelming, because I know that I don't look like the typical Jewish person, or you know, white Jewish person living in North America, and that was actually brought to my attention during the process by someone who was Jewish but it didn't stop me,” said Roberts.

Brandon says he rediscovered his Jewish faith close to 10 years ago after learning more about his family history.

He later joined Hillel, the student-led organization that supports the exploration of Jewish life, on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

Those with the group say they try to address the lack of representation of those who identify as Jews of Color and celebrate the intersectionality of those who practice the faith.

“We need to keep going to extra mile to make sure that every single person who identifies as Jewish, feels like they have a space and a home that is radically inclusive of them, so that they know that future generations are going to see themselves represented in these spaces,” said Anna Goldstein Koenig, Assistant Director, Milwaukee Hillel.

Through the organization, Brandon says he found purpose and passion in exploring his faith, which led him to move to Israel.

He now lives in a predominately Black community called Montolivo in Rishon LeZion teaching English in the local schools.

“I made a promise to myself when I was in my late teens that I would live in Israel at some point in my life. And it seemed natural, more natural to do it now, and in this capacity. I can't serve in the Israeli army anymore. I think I've aged out, but this is a way of being of service and living in the Jewish state,” said Roberts.

As he continues to explore his faith, Brandon says he hopes more people who identify as both Black and Jewish embrace all sides of who they are.

“It can be hard, carrying both identities because we feel like in a world that tries to make everything black and white, you have to choose one over the other," said Roberts. “But, I've enjoyed including both parts of myself. It's about not rejecting yourself. That's the key.”

