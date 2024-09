Football season is back, which means it's time to get tailgating!

Chef Gregory Dulac from Just Dogs ATL joined Scripps News Weekend to talk about the necessities for the perfect tailgating party on National Tailgating Day.

Dulac said toppings for hot dogs, a tailgating staple, can range from typical chili and condiments to pineapple and jalapenos. Most items you already have at your barbecue can be used to dress up a hot dog.