Pope Francis' funeral scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 4 a.m. ET in St. Peter's Square, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass.

The funeral is expected to be attended by church and political leaders from around the world.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance, the president said on Monday. Pope Francis had been critical of President Trump's mass deportation strategies, stating that the deportations "damage the dignity of many men and women and entire families."

Prior to Francis' funeral, he will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica starting on Wednesday until his funeral on Saturday morning. A procession will carry Pope Francis' coffin to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday. The Vatican said the procession would pass through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs.

After Cardinal Kevin Farrell provides a moment of prayer, the Vatican stated that the faithful can pay their respects in person.

Pope Francis died on Monday after suffering a stroke that caused cardiac arrest. He had spent nearly six weeks in the hospital in February and March battling pneumonia. He was released on March 23 but kept a limited public schedule in the following month.

Pope Francis made a public appearance on Sunday, one day prior to his death, in St. Peter's Square. He also met with Vice President JD Vance on that same Sunday.