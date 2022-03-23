Little Girl Who Sang ‘Let It Go’ In Bomb Shelter Sings Ukrainian National Anthem To Packed Stadium

A couple of weeks ago, we shared the moving story of a little girl singing “Let It Go” from Frozen while hiding in a Ukrainian bomb shelter. We are happy to share that she has made it safely to Poland, where she is staying with her grandmother.

In addition, her dreams of singing in front of a large audience have been made real. Amelia Anisovych sang her nation’s national anthem before an audience of thousands on Sunday evening for a charity event.

Seven-year-old Amelia sang “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia,” also known as “The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished,” the national anthem of Ukraine at the Atlas Arena in ÅódÅº, Poland. Her performance was part of an event called Together with Ukraine, a fundraiser to support Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), which provides aid to victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sold-out concert at a 10,000-seat venue raised $380,000.

You can watch her performance in the video below, which was posted to YouTube by The Telegraph.

She came out on stage later as well, to sing briefly with Ukrainian performer Tina Karol, who posted an image and the performance online.

Amelia spoke to BBC Breakfast’s Graham Satchell about her favorite movie (“Frozen,” of course!) and what it was like being in a bomb shelter.

“It was okay,” she answered with the help of a translator. “There were other children there. My classmate Artyom was there, too.”

But even with her viral video seen by millions worldwide and her latest stage performance, there are still some parts of the young girl’s life that are far from perfect.

“I would be very happy to be with my mother and father, in Kyiv, of course.” Amelia told Satchell,

The girl is probably not alone in her desire to go home. More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees are reportedly arriving at Polish border towns every day. For those who have remained in Ukraine, the number of civilians wounded or killed continues to climb.

In the meantime, Amelia is safe with her siblings and grandmother, singing every chance she gets.

“It has always been my dream to sing,” she shared with Satchell.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.