The Lego Christmas tree building set is back in stock

It may seem a little early to get excited about the holidays, but if you’re a Lego fan who loves holiday building sets, you need to jump on this opportunity. If just one Christmas tree in your home doesn’t feel festive enough for you, how about picking up a Lego version to build and decorate?

The exclusive Lego Christmas Tree set is back in stock after flying off the shelves when previously released. The 784-piece set, available for $44.99 on Lego.com, has two different sets of instructions for building. The 2-in-1 model can either be built as one large tree standing more than 11 inches or two smaller trees standing at about 9 inches and 6 inches.

Whichever way you build your Lego Christmas tree set, each tree has a decorative tree mat as a base for your holiday project. And what is a Christmas tree without decorations? This Lego set has plenty of candles and ornaments to adorn your tree in holiday splendor. To finish off your project with flair, make sure to add the star on the highest bough.

This Lego Christmas tree set could be the perfect early holiday gift for the family to build together in the days leading up to the big holiday.

Other building sets in the Lego Christmas Collection include Santa’s Sleigh, Santa’s Gingerbread House, Holiday Main Street, and a 2-in-1 Christmas Wreath kit.

If you are more of a Thanksgiving fan, check out the 812-piece Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece that would be perfect for your holiday table!

Whatever holiday you prefer, or even if you like both, why not try building some of your holiday decorations this year? You can make it a fun family tradition for years to come.

