Krispy Kreme Has Strawberry Supermoon Doughnuts For A Limited Time

The final supermoon of 2021 is arriving this week, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating the best way they know how, with a brand-new doughnut!

For one day only, on June 24, astronomy-loving Krispy Kreme fans can celebrate the strawberry moon with an all-new strawberry supermoon doughnut. The limited-edition treat is made to look like a supermoon and is filled with strawberry Kreme, dipped in strawberries and Kreme icing, then topped with graham cracker “moon dust.”

Krispy Kreme

The strawberry moon of 2021 will be the third and final supermoon of the year, but despite its name — and the pink and red coloring of the Krispy Kreme doughnut — it will most likely not be pink.

However, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a strawberry supermoon doughnut as you wait for the full strawberry moon to rise in the sky. (The full moon officially arrives on June 24 at 2:40 p.m. EDT, but, of course, it won’t be visible until that night.)

This is not the first time Krispy Kreme created a new doughnut to celebrate space or a celestial event. While all of us were putting on special glasses to watch the solar eclipse, the doughnut chain was making a special treat, “eclipsing” their traditional glazed doughnuts with chocolate glaze.

Then, in 2019, they honored the 50th anniversary of NASA’s moon landing by adding cream to the center of their original glazed doughnut. And earlier this year, they celebrated the first-ever helicopter to be deployed on Mars with a special doughnut made to look like the red planet.

But anything having to do with the moon is extra special for Krispy Kreme, as they were actually at the launch of Apollo 11 in 1969, handing out doughnuts to people watching the liftoff of the monumental mission.

Will you be heading to your local Krispy Kreme to try the new strawberry supermoon doughnut on June 24? Or just watching the skies for the strawberry moon that night?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.