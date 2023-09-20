Kraft issues recall of American singles after reports of choking

Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall of 83,800 cases of its Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices after reports of a possible choking hazard.

A thin strip of film may remain on the individual slice after removing the wrapper due to a temporary issue with one of the company's processing machines, Kraft said. If this happens and the consumer eats it, they could choke or gag.

Kraft said the issue was discovered after the company received several complaints from customers who said they choked or gagged on the product. Despite that, the company said no injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

The following Kraft Singles products are part of the recall:

16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

If you’ve purchased the items listed, you can return to the store where you bought them for an exchange or refund, or you can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to get reimbursed.

